Malacañang to investigate DoT ad contract with Tulfo firm

MALACAÑANG CONFIRMED on Monday that President Rodrigo R. Duterte has already ordered a probe into the advertising contract of the Department of Tourism (DoT) with the Tulfo brothers’ show on government station PTV 4. The DoT is headed by the Tulfo brothers’ sister, Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo. “What I know is that the President is already aware of it, and I can confirm that there’s already a ‘let’s look into this’,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry L. Roque, Jr. said in a press briefing. He added: “I assure you, the Palace will investigate the matter. We have to accept the findings of the Commission on Audit (CoA). The Palace will investigate on its own.” Reports came out over the weekend that CoA has flagged DoT’s placement of P60 million worth of advertisements in the show, produced by Ben T. Tulfo’s Bitag Media Unlimited, Inc. — Arjay L. Balinbin