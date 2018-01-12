Malacañang: ‘No problem’ with villages submitting drug lists

MALACAÑANG SEES “no problem” with the plan by newly appointed Interior Undersecretary Martin B. Diño to have barangay (village) officials come up with their lists of drug personalities in their respective areas.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong for as long as it will entail conduct of an investigation, to verify information,” said Presidential Spokesperson Herminio Harry L. Roque, Jr. in a press briefing on Thursday, Jan. 11.

“I see no problem, because all he wants is (a list of) names to investigate. What’s wrong with that? Because people should know, by way of general reputation, who are those (personalities) involved in drugs,” Mr. Roque explained.

The spokesman also said if probable cause is found, there are “two possible cases that could be filed: administrative for removal or criminal.”

“So depending on the amount of evidence uncovered, either administrative case for removal of the local government official could be filed resulting in severance from duty of that public officer, or if there is more than enough evidence…a criminal case should be filed,” Mr. Roque said.

Mr. Roque said the communities know who those drug personalities are. “But it is not enough for anything. You have to investigate on the basis of these leads,” he added. — Arjay L. Balinbin