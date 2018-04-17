Malditas miss out on 2019 World Cup spot

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

THERE will not be a World Cup appearance for the Philippine national women’s football team after it fell to South Korea, 5-0, in a key match at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup early Tuesday morning in Jordan.

Needing to beat the Koreans for the final World Cup berth in their battle for fifth place in the Asian Cup, the Philippine Malditas, notwithstanding their gallant effort, were still found wanting in the end vis-à-vis an opponent which was determined to make up for a disappointing group play showing.

South Korea, which finished third in Group B and failed to advance to the semifinals, was on attack mode against the Malditas right from the start.

Their aggressiveness paid off in the 34th minute when defender Jang Sel-Gi was able to punch through for her team to go 1-0 up.

Just as the opening half drew to a close, forward Lee Mi-na added another goal for South Korea off a pass from teammate Ji So-yun in the third minute of added time to give them a 2-0 cushion by the halftime break.

The Malditas tried to make up for lost ground to start the second half only to find themselves pushed deeper in a hole 10 minutes later when defender Lim Seon-Joo found the bottom of the net.

South Korean captain Cho So-Hyun put the game out of the reach of the Philippines when she connected in the 66th minute to make it 4-0.

The final count was sealed when Ms. Cho completed her brace with a goal in the 84th minute.

The win pushed South Korea in the World Cup happening next year in France along with the top four teams in the ongoing AFC Women’s Asian Cup, namely China, Australia, Thailand and Japan.

The aforementioned top teams were to begin their crossover semifinals yesterday.

“Maraming Salamat, Filipinas!” wrote the Philippine Football Federation on Twitter as it showed gratitude for the efforts of the Malditas, who qualified for the Asian Cup after finishing runner-up in their group in the qualifiers last year.

The federation went on to say that there should be no bowing of heads for the Philippine team as it “has won the hearts of all Filipinos around the world with their courageous spirit against the best teams in Asia.”

The Philippines finished its AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign with a record of one win and three losses all in all for sixth place.

The Philippine Malditas were composed of Inna Kristianne Palacios, Claire Elisabeth Lim, Alesa Dolino, Krystal Victoria De Ramos, Hali Moriah Long, Morgan Emmalise Brown, Kathleen Camille Rodriguez, Maria Luisa Park, Jesse Anne Shugg, Caitlyn Rose Kreutz, Kristen Ryley Bugay, Kearra Theryse Bastes-Jones, Leah Janessa Larot, Sara Isobel Castañeda, Alexa Nicole Diaz, Stacey Janet Margery Cavill, Calah Lilinoeokalani Simarago, Tahnai Lauren Annis, Patrice Mae Impelido, Quinley Mirielle Quezada, Jessica Anne Miclat, Chalise Baysa and Sarina Isabel Bolden.

They were coached by Rabah Benlarbi, assisted by coaches Joey Hoffman and Joyce Landagan.