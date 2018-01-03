Manila Biennale 2018 passes are now available

PASSES for events in the first Manila Biennale — an arts festival set inside Manila’s walled city of Intramuros from Feb. 2 to March 5 — are now available.

Visitors can access the various events and exhibits in three ways: a “passport” which is good for the entire month, day passes, and student passes.

For the duration of the festival, Intramuros’ many gardens, plazas, chambers, and museums will transform into public platforms for art, performance and expression. It includes curated exhibitions, a play performed inside a centuries old chamber, art workshops, lectures, outdoor movies, parties, and concerts.

The theme of the first Manila Biennale is “Open City,” referring to 17th century Manila’s role in the Galleon Trade, a time when the Philippines welcomed new people, products, and ideas, and also references World War II and the tragic events that led to Intramuros’ destruction in 1945.

The Manila Biennale hopes to revive Intramuros and transform it into a vibrant arts and cultural center.

The “art passport” is valid for the entire month and costs P5,300. This gives buyers access to the Aduana lounge at the Plaza San Luis; entrance to all exhibition sites inside Intramuros; transportation via e-trike to exhibition sites; one ticket to the Artists Ball on Feb. 21; one ticket to the Manila Transitio Memorial Concert on Feb. 25; priority reservations for all lectures, movies, programs, and performances of the Open City Festival programming; exclusive invitations to specially planned tours and event; and discounts and special deals with Manila Biennale partners. The passport is valid throughout the biennale.

The day passes, which cost P880, include entrance to all exhibition sites inside Intramuros and transportation via e-trike to exhibition sites. The pass is valid for one day or until all exhibition sites have been covered.

The student pass, which costs P350, includes entrance to all exhibition sites inside Intramuros and is valid for one day or until all exhibition sites have been covered.

All tours and events managed by La Crazy Nun Boutique Tours, Stages, and Intramuros administration.

For details, e-mail opencity@manilabiennale.ph. Call or e-mail to inquire about student field trip packages and discounts for large groups at 484-4945 and 0936-888-6478.