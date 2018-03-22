Manila RTC orders arrest of Aegis Juris members linked to Castillo’s death

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 40 on Thursday, March 22, ordered the arrest of 10 Aegis Juris fraternity members linked to the hazing death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” T. Castillo III.

According to the resolution, the court found probable cause against the members in the non-bailable violation of Section 4(a) of Republic Act No. 8049, or the Anti Hazing Law.

Presiding Judge Alfredo D. Ampuan then issued arrest warrants against the accused Min Wei Chan, Jose Miguel Salamat, John Robin G. Ramos, Marcelino Bagtang, Jr., Arvin A. Balag, Ralph Trangia, Axel Munro Hipe, Oliver Onofre, Joshua Joriel Macabali and Hans Matthew Rodrigo.

The decision was made after the members were denied their motions to hold an issuance of a warrant of arrest and motions for bail last Friday, March 16.

The 22-year old Mr. Castillo died following initiation rites at the fraternity library on Sept. 17, 2017. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio