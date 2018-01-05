Manila Water plans more emergency reservoirs

MANILA WATER Corp. has started the construction of a 100-cubic-meter underground reservoir that will serve as a potable water source in evacuation centers such as a school in Cainta town, Rizal province.

“Manila Water aims to construct these emergency reservoirs in 22 cities and municipalities within Metro Manila’s East Zone and the Province of Rizal in its commitment to assure water service reliability even during times of calamities such as earthquakes and flooding,” Manila Water said in a statement on Thursday.

The listed company said the reservoir project, which had its groundbreaking recently, will be built at the Cainta Elementary School in Barangay San Roque. It will become a potable water source in the aftermath of disasters and calamities.

Aside from the one in Cainta Elementary School, the company also plans to construct a 50-cubic-meter reservoir in Francisco P. Felix Memorial National High School in Barangay Sto. Domingo.

Manila Water said the emergency reservoirs are designed to provide 10,000 evacuees with potable water up to three days.

In October last year, Manila Water also broke ground on an emergency reservoir project at the Sto. Rosario Elementary School in Barangay Sto. Rosario-Kanluran, Pateros.

In Pateros, reservoirs will also be installed in Pateros Elementary School in Barangay San Pedro and Masikap Covered Court in Barangay Sta. Ana.

Manila Water provides water and wastewater services to Metro Manila’s east zone concession area covering the cities of Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig and Marikina. It is also in charge for the southeastern parts of Quezon City and Sta. Ana and San Andres in Manila. — V.V. Saulon