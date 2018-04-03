Manila’s year in music: sold-out concerts, returning faves, and a diva finally arrives

1 of 5

THE PHILIPPINE capital has been steadily making a name for itself as a must-go destination for big name foreign acts as the past few years saw Manila welcome the likes of Katy Perry (who performed in her third Manila concert for her Witness The Tour yesterday), Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, and Coldplay among many others.

The rest of this year proves no different as a host of musical artists are set to come to Manila. Here’s a rundown of some of them:

APRIL

Los Angeles-based pop band LANY is returning to Manila for a third time after its successful 2017 series of mall shows and performing in the Wanderland music festival the same year. This time around, the group — known for hit singles such as “ILYSB” (I Love You So Bad) and “Bad, Bad, Bad” — is performing at the Araneta Coliseum on April 5 and 6, 8 p.m. The show is already sold-out.

British crooner Ed Sheeran is finally continuing his Asia Tour, which includes a stop in Manila, which had been suspended because of health issues. Originally scheduled for Nov. 7, 2017 at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds, Mr. Sheeran’s 2018 World Tour concert featuring songs from his latest album Divide, has been rescheduled for April 8 at the same venue at 8 p.m. Tickets are scarce but are still available at smtickets.com.

For the fourth time, Irish rock band The Script (“The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” “For the First Time”) is playing in Manila on April 14 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena to promote its newest album, Freedom Child. Tickets are still available at smtickets.com.

MAY

Best known for being a member of British boy group One Direction, Harry Styles is currently making a name for himself as a solo artist with the 2017 release of his self-titled debut album which spawned hits such as “Sign of the Times” and “Two Ghosts.” Mr. Styles is scheduled to perform on May 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena. The show has already sold out.

American singer Bruno Mars is bringing his 24K Magic to the Philippines for a two-day sold-out concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 3 and 4. So for those who managed to score tickets, hold one to them as you prepare to dance your way to hits like “Finesse” and “That’s What I Like.”

JUNE

American rock band Boyce Avenue, known for singing covers of songs such as “Closer” by the Chainsmokers, will be singing in Manila on June 1, 8 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. The Manzano brothers — Alejandro Luis, Fabian Rafael and Daniel Enrique — will be joined onstage by Filipino singer Moira dela Torre, known for songs like “Malaya” and “Titibo-tibo.” Tickets are available at ticketnet.com.ph.

Meanwhile, Air Supply has made Manila a stop on its Over Asia 2018 tour. The show will be held on June 1, 8 p.m., at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Resorts World Manila. Tickets are available at ticketworld.com.ph

Another member of One Direction who has embarked on a solo career, Niall Horan, is following the lead of Harry Styles as he will also perform in Manila on June 10 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena as part of his Flicker World Tour 2018, to promote his debut album Flicker, and its songs including “This Town” and “Too Much To Ask.” Tickets are available at smtickets.com.

Japanese rock band, SCANDAL, is performing on June 24 at the SMX Convention Center at the SM Mall of Asia. The concert promoting its newest album, Honey, will be preceded by a fan meet on June 23. SCANDAL is known for singing songs of popular animes such as Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood (“Shunkan Sentimental”) and Bleach (“Harukaze”). Tickets are still available on smtickets.com.

JULY

The much-anticipated concert of Canadian diva Celine Dion, will have two performances on July 19 and 20 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Ms. Dion was supposed to visit Manila in 2014 but the death of her husband, Rene Angelil, put a stop to those plans. Now, after four years, Filipino fans who grew up singing “My Heart Will Go On” and “The Power of Love” among many others will now have a chance to hear her sing in person. While the July 19 concert tickets are completely sold out, tickets to her July 20 performance are still available.

AUGUST

American singer Halsey is bringing her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour to Manila on Aug. 10 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Known for songs such as “Closer” which she sung with American duo The Chainsmokers, Halsey is promoting her second album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom which introduced songs such as “Bad at Love.” Ticket prices and availability are to be announced soon on ticketnet.com.ph so keep your eyes — and wallets — open.

American rock band Paramore will be holding its rescheduled Manila concert on Aug. 23. The original Feb. 18 show was canceled after lead singer Hayley Williams suffered from a throat and upper respiratory tract infection. The tour promotes the group’s newest album, After Laughter, which includes the singles “Fake Happy” and “Rose-Colored Boy.” The rescheduled show has already sold out.

“We were so ready to get back to Manila because every show we’ve played for our Filipino friends has been a wild time. We’re coming back for you so please hang on ’til August,” said Ms. Williams in the concert postponement announcement posted on the SM Tickets website.

OCTOBER

English balladeer Sam Smith, the man who made millions of people cry with his latest hit single “Too Good at Goodbyes,” is coming back to the Philippines (he first visited Manila in 2015) for the Thrill of it All tour promoting his second album of the same name. Tickets will be available starting April 11, 10 a.m., at smtickets.com.