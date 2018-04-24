Marco Polo Davao allots P80-M budget for upgrade

DAVAO CITY — Halifax Hotel Davao, Inc., owner of Marco Polo Davao, is spending about P80 million this year for its ongoing refurbishment.

Francis R. Ledesma, hotel president, said over the weekend that the upgrade involves aesthetics as well a improvement of key facilities and systems such as the sewage treatment plant, fire safety equipment, and security.

“It (spending) goes overtime, it is not a one-stop deal,” said Mr. Ledesma, adding that the hotel has so far spent about P120 million, covering not just “hardware, but also the human resources” through trainings.

These improvements, he added, were planned after a “comprehensive review of the things that need to be done,” particularly in view of the boost in occupancy from both leisure and business travellers.

Hotel General Manager Dottie Wurger-Cronin, meanwhile, said “human connection” remains an important factor in hotel operations despite technological advancements relating to the industry.

As a “guest steps into the hotel,” she said, “human connection has to be there.”

The 18-storey Marco Polo Davao opened on Dec. 17, 1998. — Carmelito Q. Francisco