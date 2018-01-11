Marcos claims ‘obvious bias’ by PET justice

FORMER SENATOR Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. in a statement on Wednesday decried the “obvious bias” of Supreme Court Associate Justice Benjamin Caguioa, the ponente of his election protest pending before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), against him and in favor of Maria Leonor G. Robredo, the senator’s rival in the 2016 vice-presidential race. “It has now become fairly obvious that his resolutions are biased against me and biased in favor my oppositor,” Mr. Marcos said at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum on Wednesday. Mr. Caguioa, Mr. Marcos noted in his statement, was appointed by Ateneo classmate former president Benigno S.C. Aquino III. The former senator enumerated some of the orders issued by Mr. Caguioa “which showed his one-sidedness in favor of Robredo,” citing that as early as April 2017, the PET gave him only two working days, right during the Holy Week, to pay his initial P36 million protest fee. Ms. Robredo, on the other hand, did not to pay on the deadline set by the PET but Mr. Caguioa gave her an extension, Mr. Marcos said, adding that Ms. Robredo “has still not managed to fully complete the payment of her deposit.” Mr. Marcos also said he found it “strange that Romeo Macalintal, lead counsel of his opponent, kept issuing unsolicited advise that he should run for a Senate position in 2019 and forego his election protest.”