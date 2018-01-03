Marcos denies deal with government

FORMER SENATOR Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday denied knowledge of an alleged compromise agreement between the government and his family on their alleged ill-gotten wealth. “The Marcos family has no knowledge or information on that apparent exchange and service of document between Atty. Lozano and the office of Sec. Sal Panelo. As a point of information, Atty. Oliver Lozano does not represent any member of the Marcos family or the estate of the late President Ferdinand Marcos,” Mr. Marcos said in a statement. Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador S. Panelo said on Monday that Mr. Oliver O. Lozano, who is widely associated with the Marcos family, had sent Malacañang a draft proposal for a compromise deal with the family. “The document was sent to the office by Atty. Oliver Lozano. Our office, as a matter of courtesy and policy, acknowledges receipt of any letter coming from any citizen,” Mr. Panelo said in a statement last Monday, adding that “no action has been taken on (the) proposal.” For his part, Presidential Spokesperson Harry L. Roque, Jr. also denied that the government had reached such a compromise deal. “Atty. Oliver Lozano may have written to Malacañang proposing the creation of a legal team that would study a compromise agreement with the Marcos family. The proposal, however, has not been acted and agreed upon by the Palace. As to the supposed House bill granting immunity on the Marcoses and allowing (a) compromise on their sequestered assets, the Executive, as we all know, recognizes the separation of powers and independence of Congress. We leave the matter to the House of Representatives to discuss and deliberate,” Mr. Roque said. — Arjay L. Balinbin