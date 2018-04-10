Mariah Carey returns to Manila in October

AMERICAN chanteuse Mariah Carey is coming back to Manila for a one-night engagement on Oct. 26 at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

The concert one stop on the Number 1’s Tour, which will see Ms. Carey performing her iconic hits in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Originally scheduled for February, the tour was pushed back to October following “a necessary realignment of international engagements in 2018,” according to a statement on her tour website.

Ms. Carey is known for a bevy of hits since she broke into the industry with her self-titled debut album in 1990 which included hits “Vision of Love,” “Love Takes Time,” “Someday,” and “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” all of which got to the top of the Billboard Top 100.

Known for her signature five-octave vocal range and her use of the whistle register as well as her unapologetic and glamorous style, she became the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million records sold to date and 18 Billboard number one singles including “Hero,” “Without You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Touch My Body,” “All I Want for Christmas,” and “We Belong Together.”

She also won five Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade” in 2001, and the World Music Award for “World’s Best-Selling Female Artist of the Millennium” in the same year.

She previously performed in Manila two times — in 2014 on her Elusive Chanteuse tour and in 2003 on her Charmbracelet tour.

Tickets will go on sale starting April 20, 10 a.m. via Ticketnet (ticketnet.com.ph). Call 911-5555 for more details. — Z. B. Chua