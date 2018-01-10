Mary Jane’s birthday

IN THIS 2016 file photo, women’s rights activists hold a candlelight vigil in Manila in behalf of Mary Jane F. Veloso, the overseas worker allegedly framed up in Indonesia where she was convicted of drug trafficking. Ms. Veloso the previous year narrowly avoided death with a last-minute stay on her execution by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. But there has since been no progress in her case, which has been further impeded by a Court of Appeals (CA) ruling in behalf of her alleged recruiters. Her supporters have scheduled a gathering today at the NCCP Conference Room, 879 EDSA, Quezon City, to call for justice and also celebrate her 32nd birthday.
