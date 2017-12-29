Maynilad allocates P375 million for Angat-Umiray tunnel rehabilitation

MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. is contributing P375 million or about half of the total investments required to rehabilitate the Angat-Umiray transbasin tunnel, one of the most important water supply systems for Metro Manila.

“Through sustained investments in water infrastructure enhancements, we can continue to meet the drinking water needs of an ever-growing population,” Ramoncito S. Fernandez, president and chief executive officer of Maynilad, said in a statement.

The transbasin tunnel in General Nakar, Quezon province is one of the common purpose facilities of state agency Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS).

“We fully support the MWSS in this endeavor,” Mr. Fernandez said.

Maynilad, the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base, is an agent and contractor of the MWSS for the west zone of the greater Manila concession area.

The P749-million rehabilitation project will cover the 13.4 transbasin tunnel that is used to convey raw water from the Umiray River to Angat River.

Maynilad said the tunnel is crucial to the water supply system of Metro Manila and nearby provinces, serving 90% of the population or about 16 million people.

“Among the rehabilitation works and upgrades that will be implemented is the retrofitting of intake/diversionary structures to withstand the effects of inclement weather such as severe flooding,” Maynilad said.

The MWSS project would add new features to the transbasin tunnel “for better resiliency, such as additional slope protection, revetment walls, and steel sheet piles along the weir,” the company said.

The tunnel’s rehabilitation is scheduled to be finished by the fourth quarter of 2018. It will help to secure the water supply of Metro Manila residents “in the face of supply uncertainties brought on by climate change,” Maynilad said.

Maynilad serves certain portions of the cities of Manila, Quezon and Makati. It also covers Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon in Metro Manila.

Outside the Philippine capital, it serves the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has interests in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Victor V. Saulon