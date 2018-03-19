Maynilad continues to expand pipe network

MAYNILAD WATER Services, Inc. said it installed 38 kilometers of new water pipes in 2017, resulting in an expansion of its distribution line to 7,675 kilometers.

“We will continue to expand our pipe network so that more people can have access to surface water, including those in the south which still rely on groundwater for their daily supply needs,” said Ramoncito S. Fernandez, Maynilad president and chief executive officer, said in a statement during the weekend.

Metro Manila’s west zone water concessionaire said its distribution line is now 68% longer than the network in 2007 when the company was re-privatized.

Of Maynilad’s P9-billion capital expenditure budget for this year, about P1.1 billion has been set aside for its expansion into still-unserved or under-served areas.

“This involves the laying of primary, secondary and tertiary lines in Caloocan, Valenzuela, Quezon City, Manila, Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Bacoor, Imus, and Kawit in Cavite,” it said.

“The Maynilad water distribution system is the longest ISO-certified facility of its kind in the Philippines. It stretches from North Caloocan to Cavite Province and delivers over 2,550 million liters of potable water every day to the company’s over 9 million customers,” it added.

Maynilad serves certain portions of the cities of Manila, Quezon and Makati. It also covers Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon in Metro Manila.

Outside the Philippine capital, it serves the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Victor V. Saulon