Maynilad offers desludging service this January

WEST ZONE concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) is offering septic tank cleaning services this month to residential and semi-business customers in select parts of Caloocan, Manila, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Cavite at no extra cost. Maynilad customers residing at Barangays 160 to 167, 170, 172, 174, 176, and 178 in Caloocan; Brgys. 587 to 636 in Sampaloc, Manila; Baesa, Bahay Toro, Payatas, Sauyo, and Talipapa in Quezon City; and Gen. T. De Leon and Ugong in Valenzuela may avail themselves of this free cleaning service, which normally costs around ₱4,000 per truck. Customers in the south may also avail themselves of this service, particularly those from: Alabang, Bayanan, Cupang, Poblacion, Putatan, and Tunasan in Muntinlupa; San Antonio, San Dionisio, and San Isidro in Parañaque; Habay I and II, Ligas I to III, and San Nicolas I to III in Bacoor, Cavite; and Bayan Luma I to IX, Bucandala I to V, and Carsadang Bago I and II in Imus, Cavite. Interested customers may call the Maynilad Hot line 1626 to determine the requirements and procedures. Additional information are also available in the company’s Web site, www.mayniladwater.com.ph, and social media accounts (Twitter: @maynilad, Facebook: MayniladWater).
Advertisement