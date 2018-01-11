Mayor Abby Binay cites 2-digit increase in 2017 revenues

MAKATI CITY had a remarkable increase in its total revenue collections last year amounting to P16.97 billion, which is 12% more than in 2016 and 116% of revenue target, Makati Mayor Mar-len Abigail Binay said in her State of the City Address before Rotarians on Tuesday. “We have reason to be jubilant about the two-digit increase because based on official records, the city has only posted one-digit year-on-year increases for the past 12 years,” said the mayor, who cited the business tax as the top revenue source at P8.22 billion, followed by real property tax at P6.22 billion. Ms. Binay also cited accomplishments for the city and its residents in the fields of public health, education, and public safety and order, among other areas of public service.
Advertisement