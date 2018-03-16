McCannPhilippines dominates the Kidlat Awards

McCann Worldgroup Philippines hailed as the Agency of the Year at the Kidlat Awards 2018, while two of its creative iconswere inducted into theCreative Guild of the Philippines’ Hall of Fame.A first in the history of this award, two people from the same agency: McCann CEO, Mr. Raul Castro and its Executive Creative Director, Mr. Joe Dy were enshrined in the Hall of Fame in the recently concluded Ad Summit in Subic.

Lighting struck several times

McCann Philippines bagged the most number of Gold trophies in the course of the night including Kidlat Grand Prix for Maggi Magic Sarap’s Dim Dads’ “Pedro,” “Rufus” and “Ned” for its client, Nestle Philippines Inc. The campaign was also selected KBP Ad of the Yearby a panel assembled by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas.

Maggi campaign earned four golds and several silvers, while the “Lives” radio campaign developed for the Fully Booked book chain, also got two golds along with a number of silver. Both campaigns had previously won at the top global award shows like the Cannes Lions, the Clio awards and the London International Awards.

The record breaking “Vow” of Jollibee won silver, while the rest of its Kwentong Jollibee Valentine’s Day series took bronze.

The Kidlat Awards is the most prestigious creative award-giving body in the Philippine advertising industry. It is the culminating event of the Ad Summit held every two years.

Icons on creativity and leadership

As per the nomination guidelines of the Hall of Fame, each nominee is required to fulfil the following requirements: 1. Have at least FIVE (5) Ad of the Year Awards or Five Gold Kidlat Awards (including Kidlat Diwa Awards) 2. Have at least THREE (3) GOLD METALS from any of the following international shows: Cannes, Clio, One Show, D&AD, Adfest, Spikes, New York Festival and London International Awards, and must have had a substantial contribution to the industry.

The famous Raul M. Castro is an internationally acclaimed, multi-awarded icon in the world of advertising. Backed with more than 20 years of experience and multiple successful marketing campaigns, he was able to steer McCann into even greater heights.

According to Castro, “the greatest thing of being where I am now is leading the people, pushing them and guiding them towards their discovery of thebest versions of themselves.” He is a self-appointed Chief Culture Officer, leading almost 300 experts, forming a powerhouse marketing communications agency, recognized both here and abroad for its stellar marketing strategies and award-winning advertising campaigns.

Aside from his winning team, he has been fortunate with clients who believed in him and his ideas, “To look at an idea that almost always look initially wrong, had back it up with millions of money to go ahead and prove itself right, that’s brave,” according to Castro. For him, “In a business climate as volatile as what our industry is facing, good work is our best defense and brave clients are our biggest fortune.”

McCann’s ECD Mr. Joe Dy, has been an active stalwart of the advertising industry for almost two decades. One of the most awarded creatives of his generation,Dy has been recognized for work acrossalmost all disciplines including film, digital, radio, outdoor, design, print,direct response and effectiveness.

Known to be generous with his ideas and sharing the spotlight, Dy shares in his speech, “I love seeing the people I work with specially the younger ones get a chance to shine, to score a big hit, go up on-stage and win the clients’ trust. I love seeing them realize the greatness we see in them.”

Castro and Dy have shaped and re-shaped creativity in their industry and are truly great forces in the field of advertising.