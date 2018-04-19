MDMRC upgrades 7th floor, to serve as Maxicare Wing

THE REFURBISHED 7th floor of the Metro Davao Medical and Research Center (MDMRC), which will primarily serve as a special wing of Maxicare Healthcare Corp., will be formally opened Friday, April 20. “We have renovated our 7th floor in compliance with the brand of Maxicare,” said Dr. Linell G. Malimbag, MDMRC hospital administrator, but added that the 14-bed capacity of private deluxe rooms and semi private rooms would not be exclusively for Maxicare cardholders. Christian S. Argos, president and chief executive officer of Maxicare, said in a media forum last week that the MDMRC Maxicare Wing is their first in Mindanao, their second biggest market after Luzon. Mr. Argos said their cardholders are mainly under corporate accounts in the business process outsourcing, manufacturing, and agriculture sectors. “Hopefully in the future we will be able to add more rooms depending on how responsive the Maxicare clients would be for this,” said Ms. Malimbag. MDMRC is a Level 2 Department of Health-accredited hospital with a 135-bed capacity. — Maya M. Padillo