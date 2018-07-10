Megaworld Corp. acquires real estate firm Stateland

Megaworld Corp. is ramping up its land bank in Cavite and Laguna with the acquisition of a South Luzon-based real estate firm through one of its subsidiaries.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Megaworld said its wholly-owned unit Suntrust Properties, Inc. (SPI) recently acquired Stateland, Inc.

The 42-year old real estate firm has existing developments covering over 200 hectares primarily in Cavite and Laguna, as well as some parts of Metro Manila.

Stateland’s existing developments include horizontal residential projects, including the 4.34-hectare Villa San Lorenzo in Imus, Cavite, and three developments in Calamba, Laguna: 23-hectare San Francisco Heights, 16.25-hectare Gran Avila, and 7.46-hectare Casa Laguerta. — Arra B. Francia