Megaworld opens 1st lifestyle mall in VisMin

MEGAWORLD Corp. is continuing to expand outside of Metro Manila, as it opened its first lifestyle mall in the Visayas and Mindanao region.

In a statement, Megaworld said the P2.2-billion Festive Walk Mall, located in its Iloilo Business Park in Mandurriao, Iloilo City, offers 90,000 square meters (sq.m.) of gross floor area of retail, dining, and entertainment options.

“We are pioneering the ‘lifestyle mall’ concept in Western Visayas with the opening of Festive Walk Mall. What we are bringing to Iloilo are things that every Ilonggo will be proud of,” Kevin L. Tan, Megaworld senior vice-president and head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, said.

Megaworld’s 17th full-scale lifestyle mall in the country houses several brands that are also opening in Iloilo for the first time. This includes the city’s first Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, TGIFriday’s, Mumuso, Nature Republic, La Lola Churreria, Furniture Republic, Metro Dental, Henry’s Camera store, DIY Store, Japan Home Center and Wilcon Home Essentials.

The mall also boasts of having Iloilo’s most state-of-the-art cinemas, including VIP cinemas with full butler service with unlimited popcorn and drinks, reclining leather seats with food tray and adjustable footrest.

The pet-friendly mall has its own dog park, and a coffee shop catering to pet owners and their pets. It also has an indoor event atrium, outdoor covered event area, and an outdoor open-air activity area, as well as a children’s playground and a concept food hall.

Described as the city’s “most beautiful mall,” Festival Walk Mall’s design features tropical influences, lush gardens and an interactive dancing fountain.

“With the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art connected to the mall, we see arts and culture as integral elements of our mall development in the Iloilo. Our plan is to make Festive Walk Mall a venue to showcase the best of Ilonggo artistry and cultural prowess, and we are also bringing modern art technology into our mall soon,” Mr. Tan said.

A Festive Mall Annex, which connects to the mall via an air-conditioned skybridge, will house several government agencies such as PhilHealth, Bureau of Immigration and the Land Transportation Office, as well as medical and wellness clinics. It will also be linked to the Festive Walk Parade, a 1.1-kilometer dining and nightlife strip, and to the multilevel steel parking building with a transport hub. — CRAG