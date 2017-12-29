Melindo seeks to end ‘memorable’ 2017 with title unification

FILIPINO world boxing champion Milan “El Metodico” Melindo has had a memorable 2017 and is seeking to finish it with a bang as he guns for a unification of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) world junior flyweight titles this weekend.

Happening on Dec. 31, Mr. Melindo (37-3, 13 KOs), the current IBF titleholder, tries to add the WBA belt held by Japanese Ryoichi Taguchi in their scheduled 12-rounder at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.

Cagayan de Oro native Melindo is coming off two successful fights early this year, beating Japanese Akira Yaegashi to claim the IBF junior flyweight title by way of an impressive first-round technical knockout win in May in Tokyo before making a successful title defense over South African Hekkie Budler by split decision in September in Cebu City.

Now he channels his focus on Mr. Taguchi (26-2-2, 12 KOs) to complete a hat trick in the about-to-end year.

“The Year 2017 has been memorable so far for me as I was able to capture the IBF light flyweight belt and after that successfully defended it. Now my aim is to unify it with the WBA title currently held by Taguchi,” Mr. Melindo said in an online correspondence with BusinessWorld.

“It’s important for me to win this fight and unify the IBF and WBA titles so that I can give honor to the country and make the Filipinos happy on New Year’s Eve,” he added just as he said that he is dedicating the fight as well to his team of handlers and coaches who has stuck with him throughout his boxing journey.

Fighting in Japan anew, Mr. Melindo said he is bracing for a tougher fight than the last time he was there against erstwhile IBF champion Yaegashi, who the Filipino dropped three times in the opening round en route to the win.

“The last time I fought in Japan against Yaegashi the result was nothing I expected. I mean, to knock down the great Akira three times was just amazing and came as a surprise. For this fight, I will have the same aggressive mindset and hopefully with the help of God I can succeed on my mission and defeat Taguchi who I expect to be coming in prepared and aggressive as well,” Mr. Melindo said.

Twenty-nine-year-old Mr. Melindo went on to share that they have trained well entering this yearend fight.

“I trained very well for this fight. Just a couple of weeks after the Budler fight, I already started conditioning training after which I began boxing drills and sparring,” he said.

Adding, “I had lot of sparring partners, including long-time Filipino world champion Donnie Nietes and up-and-coming Jonas Sultan.”

He also assured his supporters that the cuts he absorbed in his last fight against Mr. Budler are already healed and that he is ready to go and give his best.

“You can expect me to give my best and put up a good fight. Let’s all hope and pray for a win and celebrate after,” Mr. Melindo said.

Like Mr. Melindo, hometown bet Taguchi is coming off a successful defense of his WBA belt over Colombian Robert Barrera in July by way of a ninth-round TKO. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo