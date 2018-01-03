Melissa la O’ debuts at Singapore’s Art Stage 2018

AFTER successful shows in Tokyo, Munich, and Taipei in 2017, international Filipino artist Melissa la O’ (melissalaostudio.com) will mount her first solo exhibition, Eden, at the 8th annual Art Stage Singapore, one of Asia’s leading contemporary art fairs, from Jan. 26 to 28.

La O’, 43, had her first show at the Ayala Museum at 18 and again at 21, before studying architecture at Columbia University in New York and the Southern California Institute of Architecture in Los Angeles. After practicing architecture in the US for many years, she returned to the visual arts in 2007.

She has since shown at Jarmuschek + Partner in Berlin, Pon Ding Space in Taipei, Finale Art File and Salcedo Auctions in Manila, ARGE Müller Wellner in Munich, and Clear Edition Gallery in Tokyo, among others. In 2013, she also organized the pop-up exhibit, A Curious Limbo, with internationally renowned Filipino artist Manuel Ocampo.

Thirteen of her abstract works are currently on display at the SilverKris Lounge of Singapore Airlines in Terminal 3 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). The exhibit is curated by Salcedo Auctions and will run at the lounge until May.

For her Art Stage Singapore debut Eden, where she will be represented by Japanese curator Yoichi Nakamuta and his gallery Clear Edition, La O’ will explore the idea of a tropical paradise through large-scale oil paintings of landscapes, foliage and flowers.

“Pieces of nature, such as passing sunlight, mist and falling leaves are smashed, stretched out and redistributed into a fixed space,” says the artist in a statement. “Through my work, I search for the inherent architecture in nature and its effects on the built world.”

Eden by Melissa la O’ will run at the 2018 Art Stage Singapore in Marina Bay Sands from Jan. 26 to 28.