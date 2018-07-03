Meralco looking at Isla Verde to set up first microgrid

Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is looking at Isla Verde, an island within its franchise area, as its first venture in putting up a microgrid system, its president said.

“We are working with the local government to energize [the island], to meet their requirements,” Meralco President and Chief Executive Officer Oscar S. Reyes told reporters in an interview.

Asked whether the electrification of Isla Verde can be classified as a self-contained system similar to a microgrid, Mr. Reyes said: “Medyo microgrid.” He added that should the project push through, it would be Meralco’s first venture into that system.

Apart from Isla Verde, he said Meralco continues to look for possible areas to build a microgrid.

“Siguro (Maybe) that will be something that we’ll pay attention to in 2019,” Mr. Reyes.

He declined to classify the company’s electrification of Cagbalete, another island within its franchise as a microgrid.

“They’re really more for, I think, bringing power to those who have no electricity. This is not highly commercially profitable but I think it’s part of our mandate to bring electricity to unelectrified communities. We’re doing that with schools,” he said. — Victor V. Saulon