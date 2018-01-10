Meralco and Magnolia go for rebound wins

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

DROPPED their respective PBA Philippine Cup games previously, the Meralco Bolts and Magnolia Hotshots shoot for bounce back wins to get back in the black against separate opponents in the scheduled double-header today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Bolts (1-1) take on the still-winless Alaska Aces (0-2) in the main game at 7 p.m. while the Hotshots (1-1) engage the also-struggling Kia Picanto (0-2) in the opener at 4:30 p.m.

Won in its season debut, Meralco put up a solid fight against the defending champions San Miguel Beermen in its last game on Dec. 27 but just could not complete the task and bowed, 103-97.

Despite being down by as much 22 points at one point, the Bolts still made a game out of it in the end to give the Beermen a scare.

Sophomore Mike Tolomia led the Bolts with 21 points with veterans Niño Canaleta and Reynel Hugnatan adding 17 and 16 points, respectively, in the loss.

Seldom-used big man Ken Bono also came off the bench to provide quality minutes for Meralco, which played sans injured players Jared Dillinger (hamstring), Ranidel De Ocampo (calf) and Cliff Hodge (bone spurs in ankles).

But the Bolts are hoping to get back Messrs. Dillinger and Hodge in time for today’s game to give them added boost.

“We hope to have Jared and Cliff back in our game against Alaska on Jan. 10,” a hopeful Meralco coach Norman Black said after their last game.

Out to stop Meralco, meanwhile, is Alaska, which has yet to break through in the season-opening Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) tournament.

Rookie Jeron Teng leads the Aces in scoring with 22 points a game to go along with six rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Calvin Abueva has been all around with 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 blocks per game while guard JVee Casio has been good for 13.5 points and 4.5 assists.

HOTSHOTS

As is the case of Meralco, Magnolia guns for a victory after absorbing an 89-78 loss at the hands of the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings in their Christmas Day “Manila Clasico” last time around.

Ian Sangalang had a huge double-double game of 25 points and 11 rebounds with guards Paul Lee and Peter June Simon adding 16 and 15 points, respectively, in said game.

The Hotshots though had a hard time controlling the Kings’ big men, particularly Greg Slaughter, who lit them up for 24 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, making it all the more difficult for them to book what would have been their second win.

In today’s game, Magnolia is up against Kia, which is out to prove that its “unconventional” way of doing things has something in it.

The Picanto will now be handled by erstwhile deputy Ricky Dandan after coach Chris Gavina tendered his resignation right before the year 2017 ended.

Eric Camson is pacing the Picanto with 18.5 points per ball game on top of six rebounds with Rashawn McCarthy adding 18 points, seven rebounds and 5.5 assists and Jackson Corpuz 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.