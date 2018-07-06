Meralco raises kilowatt-hour rates following two months of reductions

Electricity consumers in the capital region should expect an increase in their next monthly bill, as distribution utility Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) just announced an increase of P0.316 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

The rate hike follows two straight months of reductions, due to an increase in generation charge, Meralco claimed.

“The higher July rate is mainly due to the P0.2823 pe kWh increase in generation charge,” the company said.

For a typical household consuming 200 kWh, the increase this month means a hike of roughly P63 in their total monthly bill. — Victor Saulon