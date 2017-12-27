Meralco and San Miguel shoot for second win

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

WINNERS in their respective PBA Philippine Cup debut, the Meralco Bolts and defending champions San Miguel Beermen look to stay unbeaten and get a share of the early tournament lead when they collide today in the scheduled main game at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Bolts and Beermen, two teams which had a solid overall Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) campaign last season, shoot to stay in top form in their 7 p.m. encounter. Preceding their contest is that between the Phoenix Petroleum Fuel Masters and Kia Picanto, both sporting 0-1 records.

Meralco enters the contest fresh from its 103-98 victory over the Blackwater Elite on Dec. 22.

Newly acquired player Niño Canaleta was solid in his Bolts debut, finishing with 25 points, going five-of-eight from beyond the arc, to go along with eight rebounds and two blocks to exact payback on his former PBA ball club.

Guard Baser Amer had 17 points and 12 assists while Jared Dillinger and Chris Newsome added 15 and 12 points, respectively, to help Meralco notch its first win.

As expected, Bolts Coach Norman Black expressed satisfaction and delight over the play of Mr. Canaleta, who the team signed along with free agents Mac Baracael and Jason Ballesteros to boost it as injured Ranidel de Ocampo and Cliff Hodge recuperate.

“Special mention goes to KG (Canaleta) in this game for the exceptional showing he had tonight in scoring. He is going to be a very good addition to our team,” said Mr. Black at the postgame press conference following their win.

TITLE DEFENSE

Also looking to set their campaign to a good start are the Beermen, who are gunning for their fourth straight title in the season-opening PBA tournament.

San Miguel got off on the right foot by defeating Phoenix, 104-96, in the season-opener on Dec. 17 on the back of the strong effort by its solid starting five.

Four-time league most valuable June Mar Fajardo led the Beermen to the win with 23 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks while Alex Cabagnot had 22 points and Marcio Lassiter 20.

Chris Ross finished with 16 points and nine assists while Arwind Santos had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

“We really wanted to take the first game because we want to bounce back for the kind of finish we had last conference. Good thing everybody did their job and nobody got hurt,” said Mr. Fajardo, named player of the game, following their win as he spoke of the missed opportunity they had for a rare grand slam after falling short in the Governors’ Cup.

The winner of the game today between Meralco and San Miguel joins the NLEX Road Warriors (2-0) at the top of the heap in the standings.