Meralco survives slugfest with Columbian, 116-103

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

THE Meralco Bolts got their Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) campaign to a winning start after defeating the Columbian Dyip, 116-103, in their tournament debut yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Kept at bay for much of the opening half, the Bolts collectively stayed the course and slugged it out with the Dyip the rest of the way en route to booking the hard-earned victory.

The contest got off to fast-paced start with both teams having their guns blazing.

Columbian, led by Rashawn McCarthy, Reden Celda and import CJ Aiken, though, would have the last laugh as the opening quarter ended as it held sway, 31-25.

Having established some momentum, the Dyip were quick to the draw to start the second canto, outscoring the Bolts, 10-6, to extend their lead, 41-31, in the first four minutes.

But Meralco eventually found its footing and slowly chipped away on the lead of Columbian.

With import Arinze Onuaku and Cliff Hodge leading the charge, the Bolts were able to cut their deficit to just a solitary point, 57-56, by the halftime break.

The slugfest continued to start the third frame, with the two teams going back and forth.

The count was at 71-70, and Meralco on top, at the halfway juncture of the third quarter.

The proceedings took a similar tight route thereafter until Meralco made a late push to hold an 85-79 advantage heading into the final 12 minutes of the game.

Getting some leverage entering the final quarter, the Bolts went on a fast start as Niño Canaleta got it going.

They built a nine-point cushion, 92-83, early on before the Dyip attempted fightbacks that trimmed the Bolts’ lead to five points a couple of times.

Columbian, however, would not come any closer than that as Mr. Canaleta and Co. held on tight amid repeated efforts by the Dyip to rally back.

Meralco had a 12-point lead, 108-96, with 1:41 left on the clock and raced to the win after.

Mr. Onuaku led Meralco with 30 points to go along with 19 rebounds and six assists.

Chris Newsome had 18 points while Nico Salva and Mr. Canaleta came off the bench to finish with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Columbian, which dropped to 1-1 after the loss, was paced by Mr. Aiken with 21 points and 18 boards.

“First off, I would like take my hat off to Arinze. He has been sick for a while now and was hospitalized. He literally came from the hospital before coming here. His efforts are really big for us as he gives the inside presence that we need,” said Meralco coach Norman Black after the win.

“It was nice to get a win this early in this tournament,” he added.

Meralco returns to court tomorrow, April 27, against the GlobalPort Batang Pier while Columbian next plays on Saturday, April 28, versus the NLEX Road Warriors.