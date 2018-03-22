Metro Manila mayors OK 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. light truck ban along EDSA, Shaw

MEMBERS of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) approved on March 22 three traffic-related proposals of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), including an expanded light truck ban along EDSA highway and Shaw Boulevard.

The MMC, composed mainly of the mayors of the 17 cities and municipalities in the National Capital Region, is the policy-making and governing body of the MMDA.

In a statement issued today, March 22, MMDA said light trucks, or those with a gross capacity weight of up to 4,500 kilograms, will soon be banned from EDSA and Shaw, within the jurisdiction of Mandaluyong and Pasig cities, from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m., except Sundays and holidays.

The current ban is in effect from 6 to 10 a.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.

The MMC also approved the establishment of non-exclusive motorcycle lanes along Marcos Highway from Katipunan Avenue to Sumulong Highway and vice versa; Roxas Boulevard (from NAIA/MIA Road to Anda Circle and vice versa, and Elliptical Road to Quiapo (Quezon Avenue, España, Lerma, and Quezon Boulevard and vice versa).

MMDA Chairman Danilo D Lim said the non-exclusive motorcycle lanes that were established along EDSA, Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard, Commonwealth Avenue, and President Carlos P. Garcia have been successful in instilling discipline among motorcycle drivers and have significantly reduced motorcycle related incidents in the capital.

The third policy approved is the enforcement of the No Physical Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) in apprehending illegally-parked vehicles along major roads.

Mr. Lim said the NCAP has been effective in catching traffic violators with the help of closed circuit television cameras, digital cameras and other handheld devices.

“There remains a proliferation of illegally parked motor vehicles along the national, city and municipal roads of Metro Manila despite earnest efforts exerted by the MMDA and Metro Manila local government units in road clearing,” said Lim.

“Thus, this regulation can be a big boost to the agency’s campaign against illegal parking and help avert heated argument between traffic enforcers and vehicle owners during clearing operations,” he added.

According to MMDA data, at least 45,236 were apprehended for illegal parking in 2017.