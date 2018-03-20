Metrobank’s P60-B SRO ‘credit positive’ — Moody’s

MOODY’S INVESTORS Service tagged the stock rights offering (SRO) to be conducted by Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) as “credit positive” for the lender as this will boost its capital buffers.

“Based on our estimates, the rights issuance would add about 390 basis points to the bank’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.8% as of December 2017,” Moody’s said in its credit outlook published March 19.

This improvement, the credit rater said, would bring Metrobank’s CET1 ratio well above other Philippine banks’ capital, as well as the 10% minimum requirement set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

CET1 is a measure that gauges a bank’s capital adequacy and strength, The ratio measures the bank’s capital against its assets.

Moody’s said the rights issue will support Metrobank’s credit growth while strengthening its capital buffers against risks, adding that the capital raising activity will be efficient to support credit growth of about 20% over the next three years ending 2020.

“[A]fter which the bank’s CET1 ratio will decline to 12%-13%, which may leave the bank in need of new capital because internal capital generation capacity lags credit growth,” the debt watcher added.

In a disclosure to the local bourse last week, the Ty-led lender said it will offer 799.8 million shares priced at P75 apiece for its SRO.

Eligible shareholders are entitled to subscribe to a share for every 3.9760 common shares held as of March 21.

The funds which will be raised will be used to fund the acquisition of the remaining 20% stake of ANZ Funds Pty. Ltd. in credit card provider Metrobank Card Corp., thereby fully owning the credit card issuer.

Aside from Metrobank, Bank of the Philippine Islands and Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. have also announced plans to conduct SROs expected to raise fresh capital worth P50 billion and P15 billion, respectively.

Last year, Metrobank posted a P18.2-billion core net income in 2017, up by 10% from the same period in 2016, on the back of robust growth in its loans and deposits.

Metrobank shares closed at P87.55 apiece on Monday, down 95 centavos or 1.07%. — Karl Angelo N. Vidal