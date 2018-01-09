Met’s The Pearl Fishers screened

GEORGES Bizet’s opera The Pearl Fishers, the second offering for the CCP Met Opera in HD Season 5, will be screened on Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m., at the Greenbelt 3 Cinema 3 in Makati City. The opera tells about Nadir and Zurga whose friendship is tested when both fall in love with Leila, a Hindu priestess. The opera stars soprano Diana Damrau (photo) as Leïla, and Matthew Polenzani and Mariusz Kwiecien portray Nadir and Zurga. The CCP Met Opera in HD series features screenings of the latest operatic productions of the Metropolitan Opera of New York through the high-definition digital video technology and Dolby sound recreating the experience of watching an opera production at the Met “live.” For inquiries, call CCP Sales and Promotions at 832-3706, or e-mail ccpsalesandpromo@gmail.com, Greenbelt 3 Cinema Customer Service Hotline at 757-7883. or visit www.culturalcenter.gov.ph.
