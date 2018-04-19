Mexico operations may expose ICTSI to trade war risks — Razon

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is keeping a positive outlook for the year, while being cautious on the effects of the looming trade war between the United States and China.

ICTSI Chairman and President Enrique K. Razon Jr. said its operations in Mexico may be affected should the ongoing conflict between the US and China grow into a full-blown trade war.

“The outlook globally is okay, unless of course there’s some disruption with this trade war that could break out…Our only exposure will be Mexico. Because a lot of the goods going through Mexico come from China,” Mr. Razon told reporters after the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque City on Thursday, April 19. — Arra B. Francia