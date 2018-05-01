MiCab becomes fifth TNC to receive LTFRB accreditation

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has accredited MiCab Systems Corporation, a transportation network company (TNC) that will provide taxi-hailing services as an alternative to Grab.

The Certificate of Accreditation from the LTFRB was signed April 30 and will expire in two years.

For the month of April, LTFRB has issued accreditation to a total of five TNCs — Hype Transport Systems, Inc. , Hype, GoLag, Inc., Ipara Technologies and Solutions, Inc. or Owto and the latest, MiCab.

MiCab is created by Cebuanos Eddie Ybañez and Kenneth Baylosis. It promises passengers an alternative option to “surge-riddled transportation apps.” — Denise A. Valdez