Mikey Arroyo cleared of tax evasion

By Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz

THE Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) on March 21 acquitted former Ang Galing Pinoy Party-list Representative Juan Miguel “Mikey” M. Arroyo of three tax evasion cases following the prosecution’s “failure to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.”

Mr. Arroyo, the son of former president and now Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, was accused by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) of violating Section 255 of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997 for allegedly misdeclaring his income for the taxable years 2004, 2006, and 2007 and failing to pay a total income tax of P27.3 million.

In its 69-page ruling, penned by Presiding Justice Roman G. del Rosario, the Court said Mr. Arroyo “deserves to be exonerated for the offenses charged in CTA Crim. Case Nos. 0-247, 0-248 and 0-249 for failure of the prosecution to prove all the elements of the crime beyond reasonable doubt.”

The CTA noted the proximity of the serving on April 5, 2011 of the Letter of Authority which allowed the BIR to investigate Mr. Arroyo’s tax liabilities and the filing of the complaint-affidavit two days later, which showed that the BIR “failed to consider the books of the accused which is a vital pre-requisite for the use of the net worth method” in checking whether the taxpayer’s records reflect his income.

“Without evidence on the likely source of income and the corresponding income derived therefrom by the accused during the concerned taxable years, the Court casts a serious doubt as to the veracity of the offenses charged against the accused,” CTA stated in its decision.

The Court also ruled that the “act or omission from which the civil liability might arise did not exist.”

“[T]he prosecution miserably failed to show by clear, convincing and competent evidence that accused derived any taxable income, much less the specific amount thereof that was not declared in his ITRs for the years 2004, 2006 and 2007. In other words, evidence is wanting of the fact upon which the civil liability may arise,” the decision read.