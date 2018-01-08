Military anticipating NPA attacks

THE MILITARY in Eastern Mindanao said it is ready with a massive operational plan against the New People’s Army (NPA) here after the Yuletide break. Capt. Jerry Lamosao, 10th Infantry Division spokesperson, said ground troops have been ordered to go on “pro-active combat measures to protect vulnerable communities nationwide from armed threats and deception of the NPA.” Mr. Lamosao, however, said the military will still continue its “efforts on assisting other line government agencies on infrastructure development and community health engagements.” He added that some of the soldiers were also ordered to help local governments in their efforts to prevent disaster and other related activities in relation to calamities. The military unit’s commander, Maj. Gen. Noel S. Clement, said the unit has received reports of rebels harassing communities. “The NPAs forced the people to participate in their activities and to provide food for their group,” Mr. Clement said, referring to the rebels’ commemoration, in Mati City, of the Communist Party of the Philippines’ founding anniversary on Dec. 26 last year. — Carmelito Q. Francisco
