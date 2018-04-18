Military calls on residents to be vigilant after NPA encounter

THE PHILIPPINE Army’s 79th Infantry (Masaligan) Battalion of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division reported that it engaged in a firefight with members of the New People’s Army (NPA) on April 16 in San Jose City, Negros Occidental. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties in the battle that lasted about 20 minutes. The military said the encounter occurred after villagers reported of NPAs who were extorting in the area. Lieutenant Colonel Emelito Thaddeus M. Logan, Masaligan Troopers commander, called on the residents to remain vigilant and to report the presence of armed rebels in the community. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz