Military condemns burning of road equipment by NPA in Capiz

The 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) condemned the torching of a heavy equipment by members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Dumalag, Capiz last Tuesday, April 24.

In a statement, 3ID commander Brigadier General Dinoh Dolina said: “Burning of a roller compactor used for rehabilitation of the roads on the said barangay is a clear indication of economic sabotage. Yet, they are proving once again, that they are anti-people, anti-development and anti-peace.”

Eight members of the NPA reportedly poured three gallons of gasoline over a roller compactor and set it on fire. The rebels also purportedly fired twice at the windshield of the equipment before fleeing to the direction of Jamindan, Capiz.

“They refuse being tagged as terrorist, yet their action clearly shows that they are indeed, terrorists. According to Section 3 of the Republic Act 9372 or the Human Security Act of 2007… burning of equipment or arson is a crime of terrorism,” Mr. Dolina added. — Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz