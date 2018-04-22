Military recover weapon, equipment after clash with NPA

THE 17th Infantry Battalion under the 7th Infantry Division clashed with a group of the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, in Rizal, Cagayan on Saturday, April 21. The military reported that the encounter resulted to the recovery of one improvised Cal .22; one Icom Radio; three jungle packs; four improvised explosive devices, including one 12-volt car battery and wires; medicine pack; and subversive documents. No one was reported hurt or arrested in the incident as the NPAs withdrew to the northeast direction, according to the Northern Luzon Command. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz