MinDA eyes Middle East investors for agri sector

DAVAO CITY — The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) is eyeing the “full engagement” of investors from the Middle East for the development of the agricultural sector in the country’s southern islands.

“Investors from the Middle East, they want to relocate their families (in Mindanao) and what we wanted is not only make Mindanao as a parking area but a destination for investment and partnership with our people,” MinDA Chair Datu Abul Khayr D. Alonto told media during the April 6 launch of the Philippines Mindanao Jobs Report: A Strategy of Mindanao Regional Development in Davao.

Mr. Alonto said encouraging these investors would be one of the main points of discussions when he and Foreign Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano visit the Middle East in early May.

“We are talking here about the Middle Eastern businessmen and I said to them, just tell us what you need and we are talking about agriculture, and I told them just tell us what you want us to plant and we will plant them for you,” he said.

“Not only are (we) earning, but it will also provide jobs. It also depends on what kind of programs and the availability of these land areas for investments that we can provide that we will be presenting to them,” he added.

On security concerns, Mr. Alonto said these potential foreign investors understand that the government is fully committed to achieving peace.

“I think we have to wait for these issues to settle down. Europeans also wanted to come. There is no hesitancy because they know the political will is there to resolve the problem in Mindanao… it’s just a matter of time that the issue of security concern will be attended to.”

The MinDA chair also emphasized that a shift to a federal form of government would spell faster development in Mindanao.

“Look, we are left behind… if we say fast-track the development of Mindanao, we must change the system, and we also have to make it (business) environment-friendly for these people (investors) coming in,” he said. — Maya M. Padillo