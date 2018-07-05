Miocic versus Cormier tops ‘The Super Fight’

THE big boys of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) take the center of the Octagon on Sunday (Manila time) when world heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic collides with light heavyweight champ Daniel “DC” Cormier in a “super fight” at “UFC 226.”

Happening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Mr. Miocic (18-2) stakes his title against Mr. Cormier (20-1) in what is expected to be another slam-bang affair.

Mr. Miocic makes his fourth title defense after successfully defending his UFC gold three straight times since becoming champion in May 2016.

The Ohio resident defeated Francis Ngannou by unanimous decision in his last fight in January this year. It was in follow-up to his two successful defenses prior against Junior Dos Santos and Alistair Overeem.

Mr. Miocic is currently riding a six-fight winning streak and hopes to extend it in his much-awaited battle with Mr. Cormier.

Mr. Cormier, meanwhile, is also coming off a successful title defense over Volkan Oezdemir by second-round technical knockout also in January.

He has won five straight fights in the UFC to assert his standing in the division and is now targeting the heavyweight title to enhance further his legacy in the game.

DC has been installed as the “underdog” in the fight but he said it is not stopping him from being confident of springing up a surprise come fight night.

Other fights at UFC 226 will see heavyweight Ngannou (#1) against Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis (#5), lightweight Michael “Maverick” Chiesa (#9) versus Anthony “Showtime” Pettis, and light heavyweight Gokhan “The Rebel” Saki vs Khalil Rountree, Jr.

UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier will be shown live on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. over Hyper Ch. 91 in SD or 261 in HD on Cignal TV with replay at 6 p.m. on the same day.

In the Philippines, Cignal TV, the country’s foremost direct-to-home (DTH) company, is the home of the UFC after the two groups agreed to an extensive deal that will see the UFC beamed on various platforms. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo