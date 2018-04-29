More NPAs lay down arms in CAR

MORE MEMBERS of the New People’s Army (NPA) have voluntarily laid down arms, with the most recent batch composed of 19 in Mountain Province last April 26, the Northern Luzon Command reported. The communist rebels who turned themselves in to authorities were composed of two regular armed NPAs from Ifugao and Mountain Province who mainly operate in Northeast Cagayan, and 17 Militia ng Bayan members from Cagayan Valley. The firearms were turned over to the 5th Infantry Division include one M16 rifle and one Carbine. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz