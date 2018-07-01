More than 1,000 structures violating easement zone in Bantayan

THE COMMUNITY Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) has identified 1,100 structures that are encroaching on the easement zone along the foreshore of Bantayan Island in Cebu. CENRO Cebu City head Raul C. Pasoc said at least 22 encroaching structures were identified in Santa Fe town; more than 740 in Bantayan town; and another over 400 structures in Madridejos. Bantayan Island, lying above Cebu mainland, is composed of these three towns. Mr. Pasoc said notice of violation have been issued to the owners to give them time to voluntarily remove their structures. In Santa Fe, most of the violators are beach resorts and hotels and only one owner has heeded their warning and cleared the easement area. In Bantayan and Madridejos, coastal violators are not only commercial establishments or resorts but also residences. CENRO-Cebu City is a substation of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Region 7 office, that holds jurisdiction from Cebu City to the northern tip of the province. The southern part, on the other hand, is supervised by CENRO-Argao substation. — The Freeman