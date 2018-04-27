More than 140,000 vacancies await job seekers on Labor Day

MORE than 140,000 vacancies will be open for job seekers on May 1, the Philippines’ Labor Day, the government said on Friday.

“We have initially reported close to 80,000 available jobs in the simultaneous job and livelihood fairs across the country, but this number has ballooned to 143,085 vacant positions,” Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) Undersecretary Joel B. Maglunsod in a press briefing on Friday.

Of these jobs, 58,171 are for local employment while 84,914 are for overseas placement.

The increase, Mr. Maglunsod noted, was made possible by the participation of 1,099 employers.

The agency also announced that the Department of Trade and Industry will set up Negosyo Centers and Diskwento Caravans in key TNK (Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan) sites. This will provide basic goods at discounted prices for workers.

The 116th observance of Labor day will be celebrated in Cebu City where the DOLE will hold simultaneous activities, medical missions, job fairs, and business fairs.

The first day of the celebration will be dedicated to formal workers, while the second day will be for informal workers.

Mr. Maglunsod also confirmed the attendance of President Rodrigo R. Duterte in the event, adding that the agency “remains confident President Duterte will make a very significant announcement for workers on May 1.” — Charmaine A. Tadalan