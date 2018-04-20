Movie tickets now sold on RWM app; Ultra fancy cinema also launched

RESORTS WORLD MANILA (RWM), recently unloaded the update to its mobile companion app which includes features such as the capability to buy tickets for Newport Cinema movies as well as providing information about RWM promos, dining spots, and Newport Performing Arts Theater shows.

“When we first came out with the mobile app, we were trying address [functions] to be able to actually get to mobile… it was a natural progression and we keep on updating the app as the technology progresses,” Jay Padua, RWM director for digital channels, told BusinessWorld shortly after the launch on April 16.

The RWM Mobile Companion app has been on the Google Play Store since 2014 and as of press time, has had around 50,000 downloads.

The original app functioned more to inform the user about the property and was without the cinema ticket booking capability.

Mr. Padua added that the new update included a more “easy-to-navigate interface.”

But even before the app introduced the new feature, cinemas under the Megaworld Lifestyle Malls (Lucky Chinatown cinemas, Venice Cineplex, Southwoods cinemas, and Eastwood cinemas) already offers online ticket booking via blockbusterseats.com.

“The number of people getting tickets online are still small but we’ve seen a constant lift, so we continue pushing,” Mr. Padua said.

“Aside from the convenience of early reservations and cashless payments, moviegoers no longer have to line up at the box office… all they need to do is pay, scan, and watch,” he explained in a company release.

People booking online can pay using their credit cards, they will then be given a QR code which serves as their virtual ticket which is scanned at the cinema entrance.

ULTRA CINEMA

Along with the launch of the updated app, RWM also introduced the likewise updated Ultra Cinema 1 meant to guarantee “the most luxurious movie viewing experience possible,” said the release.

The new cinema includes personal butler service, free-flowing popcorn and soda fountain drinks, and semi-enclosed leather reclining seats equipped with USB ports and LED lamps.

Ultra Cinema tickets cost P520.

Premium movie merchandise is also available at Newport cinemas and other Megaworld malls beginning with merchandise from Marvel’s The Avengers: Infinity War. Mr. Padua said that this tie-up is one of many for the group. — Z.B. Chua