MPBL to debut at the Big Dome

ALL ROADS lead to the Smart Araneta Coliseum as the inaugural staging of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) unfurls on Jan. 25.

League Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes confirmed this to BusinessWorld in an online interview.

“We have seven teams seeing action. It’s a go for us,” Mr. Duremdes wrote.

Pending the possible last-minute inclusion of Subic and Cavite, teams seeing action in the MPBL founded by eight-division world boxing champion and Senator Manny Pacquiao are Bulacan Kuyas, Valenzuela Classic, Marikina Athletics, Tanduay Rhummasters, Caloocan Supremos, Navotas Redcore and Muntinlupa.

A former PBA Most Valuable Player and one of the league’s 40 Greatest Players, Mr. Duremdes has opened the doors to ex-pro players to give them a sanctuary and continue pursuing the career they’ve loved and chosen.

“We don’t have limit for ex-pros, but we want to have at least three players from their respective towns or cities. We want to feel that homegrown atmosphere, which is the main objective of this league,” said Mr. Duremdes.

Contrary to belief, the MPBL, according to Mr. Duremdes, is not a professional league, which was created to rival the PBA.

“No, it’s not. The MPBL is an amateur league and our goal is to develop more up and coming players and discover new heroes from different towns or provinces,” added Mr. Duremdes. — Rey Joble