MPCALA taps Leighton for Cavite segment of CALAX

MPCALA HOLDINGS, Inc. has tapped Leighton Asia to build the Cavite segment of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX).

MPCALA Holdings President Luigi L. Bautista said in a text message the company signed the contract with Leighton Asia, which is part of CIMIC Group’s construction company CPB Contractors, on March 22.

“MPCALA Holdings signed the construction contract with Leighton last March 22,” Mr. Bautista said.

He said construction on the Cavite segment will begin once right-of-way issues have been resolved.

Leighton Asia, in a separate statement, said revenue to the company from the project is approximately A$182 million or around P7.3 billion.

The Cavite segment involves the construction of a 28-kilometer, four-lane expressway, including bridges, interchanges, toll plazas and ancillary facilities.

Leighton Asia said construction is expected to start within the second quarter, and completed by 2020.

MPCALA Holdings, which is part of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), is the private concessionaire for the CALAX project.

The P35.68-billion CALAX project covers a 44.6-kilometer four-lane toll road between the South Luzon Expressway (SLEx)-Mamplasan interchange and the Cavite Expressway (CAVITEx). The project aims to reduce travel time from CAVITEx to SLEx by 45 minutes.

Last year, MPCALA signed the contract with DM Consunji, Inc. for the construction of the Laguna segment.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of Hong-Kong based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.