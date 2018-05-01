MPIC targets June approval for Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway

Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) is expecting to get the original proponent status from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for its Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway (CTBEx) project by next month.

“As far as we are concerned, [we have completed the] required documents that they needed, the required information. So it’s really up to the DPWH,” MPCALA Holdings president Luigi L. Bautista told reporters Monday.

MPCALA Holdings submitted to DPWH in July 2017 an unsolicited proposal to build a 49-kilometer toll road connecting the Cavite-Laguna Expressway at Silang East Interchange to Tagaytay City and Nasugbu, Batangas.

Mr. Bautista said the project costs remain to be P22.43 billion. Upon getting the original proponent status from DPWH, it would be submitted to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) for review. If NEDA approves it, that’s the only time negotiations would begin for the Swiss challenge. — Denise A. Valdez