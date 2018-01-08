MPIC tollways unit allots P10B for south projects

METRO PACIFIC Tollways Corp. (MPTC) is set to spend P10 billion this year for its projects located in the south of Metro Manila.

“For the south, it’s about P10 billion, mostly for CALAX [Cavite-Laguna Expressway] and C-5 South Link,” MPTC Chief Financial Officer Christopher Daniel C. Lizo told reporters. To fund the two projects, Mr. Lizo said the company will borrow from local banks.

Last June, the Metro Pacific group broke ground on the P35.43-billion CALAX project, which involves the construction of a 44.6-kilometer four-lane toll road between the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) in Kawit, Cavite and the South Luzon Expressway (SLEx) — Mamplasan Interchange.

MPCALA Holdings, Inc., a unit of Metro Pacific, received the notice of award for the 35-year contract to build, operate, and maintain the planned expressway last June 8, 2015. However, right of way issues for the project site have delayed the start of construction.

MPCALA tapped DM Consunji, Inc. for the construction of the Laguna segment, and Leighton, a unit of Australia’s CIMIC Group Ltd., formerly Leighton Holdings, for the Cavite segment.

CALAX is scheduled to open in 2020 or early 2021. “But we may open certain portions ahead,” said Mr. Lizo.

The C-5 South Link Expressway is a 7.7-kilometer, six-lane project which will connect C-5 road to Cavitex. The first phase of the project, worth P2.5 billion and covering 2.2 kilometers including a flyover above the SLEx and Skyway from C-5 Road in Taguig to Merville in Sucat, Parañaque, is now under construction.

The whole alignment of the C-5 South Link will be operational in 2020, but will be opened in phases starting next year.

Meanwhile, MPCALA Holdings is awaiting the grant of original proponent status (OPS) by the Department of Public Works and Highways for its unsolicited proposal to build the Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway (CTBEx). The proposed 49-kilometer toll road will connect the CALAX at Silang East Interchange to Tagaytay City, and terminate at Nasugbu, Batangas.

Public Works Undersecretary Maria Catalina E. Cabral said in October that if MPCALA is awarded the contract, they are aiming for a simultaneous completion of CALAX and Section 1 of the CTBEx by 2020.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of Hong-Kong based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo