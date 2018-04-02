MPIC unit to submit proposal for Cavite toll road next month

CAVITE Infrastructure Corp. (CIC) said it will submit next month to the government a formal proposal for the “Segment 5” project linking the Manila-Cavite Expressway, to which group company MPCALA Holdings, Inc. holds the concession, to Rosario, Cavite.

CIC President Luigi L. Bautista said that the company has completed the feasibility study for the P22.5-billion project in February, and is in the process of completing the proposal for submission to the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB).

“We will package the project information memorandum. This is the business proposal to TRB, to request TRB that it’s a good project, and if they approve, we will implement the project in due course,” Mr. Bautista told reporters on March 20.

Segment 5 is a 9.80-kilometer, four-lane divided expressway proposed as a replacement to the original Segment 5 alignment, which was taken over by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), now designated as the Centennial Road.

The project was also originally intended to link Cavitex to the planned airport in Sangley Point.

CIC is part of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC). MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo