MPTC eyes August to conduct tender offer for PT Nusantara shares

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) targets to get the green light from Indonesian authorities for the conduct of a tender offer in favor of minority shareholders of infrastructure firm PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk by August.

“We are filing sa Indonesia with their SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). Yun ang magde-determine ng actual, it should be August when we get the final clearance sa Indonesia,” MPTC President and Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo E. Franco told reporters in an interview on Wednesday, July 4.

The Indonesian counterpart for the SEC is called the Financial Services Authority. — Arra B. Francia