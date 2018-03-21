NAIA consortium eyes December to receive proponent status for proposal

The consortium that wants to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) eyes receiving original proponent status (OPS) for their proposal by year-end.

“You can get notice to proceed by December 2018,” AC Infrastructure President Rene Almendras said in a press conference.

The consortium of conglomerates Aboitiz Infra Capital Inc., AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp., Alliance Global Group Inc., AEDC, Filinvest Development Corp., JG Summit Holdings Inc. and Metro Pacific Investment Corp., submitted to the government on Feb. 13 a P350-billion proposal for the rehabilitation of NAIA to turn it into a regional hub, with a concession of 35 years.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) has to grant the group original proponent status to the consortium. Afterwards, the National Economic and Development (NEDA) Board will evaluate the project and when approved will subject the proposal to a Swiss challenge.

“Our proposal has the best solution for the problem we have right now,” consortium spokesperson Jimbo Reverente said.

The consortium said it will be proposing building a third runway and a satellite terminal to meet passenger demand.

It added that it is open to a shorter concession period than the original 35 years, saying they are “flexible” with what the government decides for the long term. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo